All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like
500 Mirasol Cir #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
500 Mirasol Cir #305
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

500 Mirasol Cir #305

500 Mirasol Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

500 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
trash valet
1 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath renovated top floor unit in an Elevator Building at Mirasol at Celebration with Water Views - 1 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath renovated top floor unit in an Elevator Building at Mirasol at Celebration. All new Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining room and Bedroom. New Granite counter tops and Stainless steal Appliances in Kitchen. All new Lighting and Ceiling Fans. Screened in Patio with views of the Canal. Mirasol features concierge service 7 days a week, Security Guard at Night, Security System in unit, on site Spa, Club House with coffee machine and Lounge area with Direct TV, Fitness Center, Pool and Spa. Valet Trash, Pest Control and reserved Parking Spot. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Pet Friendly!!

(RLNE5330061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 have any available units?
500 Mirasol Cir #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 have?
Some of 500 Mirasol Cir #305's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Mirasol Cir #305 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Mirasol Cir #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Mirasol Cir #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Mirasol Cir #305 is pet friendly.
Does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Mirasol Cir #305 offers parking.
Does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Mirasol Cir #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Mirasol Cir #305 has a pool.
Does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 have accessible units?
No, 500 Mirasol Cir #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Mirasol Cir #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Mirasol Cir #305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Mirasol Cir #305 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 BedroomsCelebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly ApartmentsCelebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida