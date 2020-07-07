500 Mirasol Cir #305.

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath renovated top floor unit in an Elevator Building at Mirasol at Celebration with Water Views - 1 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath renovated top floor unit in an Elevator Building at Mirasol at Celebration. All new Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining room and Bedroom. New Granite counter tops and Stainless steal Appliances in Kitchen. All new Lighting and Ceiling Fans. Screened in Patio with views of the Canal. Mirasol features concierge service 7 days a week, Security Guard at Night, Security System in unit, on site Spa, Club House with coffee machine and Lounge area with Direct TV, Fitness Center, Pool and Spa. Valet Trash, Pest Control and reserved Parking Spot. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Pet Friendly!!



