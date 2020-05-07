415 CAMELLIA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Main house along with Garage apartment. Garage apartment includes master bedroom, full bath, living-room, eat in kitchen with washer & dryer. Don't miss this unique rental opportunity in Celebration's Main Village. This charming brick faced main house situated on a corner fenced lot with huge trees & lush landscaping with a detached 3 car garage w/apartment accessible from the alley. Only a short walk or bike ride away from all that Downtown Celebration has to offer! Recent renovations include granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and granite upgrades in all the bathrooms. A good sized den/office in the front of the home would make the perfect home office and the newer Control 4 System offers added convenience. The spacious kitchen features a breakfast nook that overlooks the fenced yard and the great room is made cozier with brick front wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet Don't miss out, arrange your viewing now. Take advantage of Celebration's 'A' rated school system. Partially furnished optional. New Carpet going in Garage apartment bedroom & walk-in closet. Additional photos coming soon.