414 GREENBRIER AVENUE

Charming French Villa located in Celebrations Main Village - Charming French Villa located in Celebrations Main Village, just a few blocks from Downtown restaurants, shops, and one block to the K-8 school, this Custom-Built Pool Home is situated on an over-sized (.33 acres) corner lot with exceptional views of Hippodrome Park. Meticulously maintained by original owners. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths, includes a First Floor Master Retreat and a secondary first floor bedroom and full bathroom; perfect for guests or nanny. Grand entrance to the home with 15 ft foyer ceiling that leads to French doors at the back of home and a tranquil tropical style pool with waterfalls, stone patio/decking and a covered area for entertaining. Step-down Wine Cellar & half bath off foyer. French Doors to private office/study with built-ins. Newly renovated kitchen & appliances with French Door to front terrace. Formal Dining with terrace access. Wood burning fireplace in step-down family room. Large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and Jack & Jill bathroom, 3rd bedroom w/ensuite bathroom. French doors to terraces off front bedrooms. Over-sized 3 Car Garage accommodates large SUV. Theater Room. Tile & Wood flooring throughout most of the home;10 Moldings-8 Doors-10 Ceilings.



