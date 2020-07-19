All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
414 GREENBRIER AVENUE
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

414 GREENBRIER AVENUE

414 Greenbrier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

414 Greenbrier Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Charming French Villa located in Celebrations Main Village - Charming French Villa located in Celebrations Main Village, just a few blocks from Downtown restaurants, shops, and one block to the K-8 school, this Custom-Built Pool Home is situated on an over-sized (.33 acres) corner lot with exceptional views of Hippodrome Park. Meticulously maintained by original owners. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths, includes a First Floor Master Retreat and a secondary first floor bedroom and full bathroom; perfect for guests or nanny. Grand entrance to the home with 15 ft foyer ceiling that leads to French doors at the back of home and a tranquil tropical style pool with waterfalls, stone patio/decking and a covered area for entertaining. Step-down Wine Cellar & half bath off foyer. French Doors to private office/study with built-ins. Newly renovated kitchen & appliances with French Door to front terrace. Formal Dining with terrace access. Wood burning fireplace in step-down family room. Large secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and Jack & Jill bathroom, 3rd bedroom w/ensuite bathroom. French doors to terraces off front bedrooms. Over-sized 3 Car Garage accommodates large SUV. Theater Room. Tile & Wood flooring throughout most of the home;10 Moldings-8 Doors-10 Ceilings.

(RLNE4337892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE have any available units?
414 GREENBRIER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE have?
Some of 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
414 GREENBRIER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 GREENBRIER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College