Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED ISSA TOWN HOME! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS NO CARPET WITH EXQUISITE TILE FLOORS MADE TO LOOK LIKE HARDWOODS. KITCHEN IS LARGE WITH NEW LIGHT CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. THERE ARE BUILT IN CABINETS IN THE FAMILY ROOM. MASTER BATH HAS A NEW OLD FASHIONED TUB, NEW TILE, CABINETS AND MORE. VERY LARGE UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM & CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED. NOTE: PREFERS CATS THAT HAVE BEEN DECLAWED OR LARGER PET FEE REQUIRED. TENANT TO MAINTAIN BACK PATIO AREA. *** 2 WEEKS FREE RENT IF LEASE BEINGS ON OR BEFORE MAY 1ST, 2020.***