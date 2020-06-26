308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court trash valet

Completely renovated 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Celebration. 1 Bedroom on the first level with all new Hardwood Floors. Second Floor features a Living Room and Dinning Room with new Hardwood Floors and Lighting, remodeled 1/2 Bath and Amazing Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Upgraded Cabinets new Stainless Steal Appliances and lighting. Third level features the Master Bedroom with renovated Bathroom and 2 additional bedroom and another renovated Bathroom. All Bedrooms feature new Carpet. Laundry Room is also conveniently located on the third floor. Attached 2 Car Garage. This Town Home is located in Georgetown which features a Club House, Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Court and Play Ground. Easily Bike or walk to Downtown Celebration and the K-8 school. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Valet Trash and Lawn Care are also included. Pet Friendly!!