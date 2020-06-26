308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE

Amenities
Completely renovated 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Celebration. 1 Bedroom on the first level with all new Hardwood Floors. Second Floor features a Living Room and Dinning Room with new Hardwood Floors and Lighting, remodeled 1/2 Bath and Amazing Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Upgraded Cabinets new Stainless Steal Appliances and lighting. Third level features the Master Bedroom with renovated Bathroom and 2 additional bedroom and another renovated Bathroom. All Bedrooms feature new Carpet. Laundry Room is also conveniently located on the third floor. Attached 2 Car Garage. This Town Home is located in Georgetown which features a Club House, Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Court and Play Ground. Easily Bike or walk to Downtown Celebration and the K-8 school. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Valet Trash and Lawn Care are also included. Pet Friendly!!