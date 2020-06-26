All apartments in Celebration
308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE

308 Grand Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

308 Grand Magnolia Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
trash valet
Completely renovated 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Celebration. 1 Bedroom on the first level with all new Hardwood Floors. Second Floor features a Living Room and Dinning Room with new Hardwood Floors and Lighting, remodeled 1/2 Bath and Amazing Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Upgraded Cabinets new Stainless Steal Appliances and lighting. Third level features the Master Bedroom with renovated Bathroom and 2 additional bedroom and another renovated Bathroom. All Bedrooms feature new Carpet. Laundry Room is also conveniently located on the third floor. Attached 2 Car Garage. This Town Home is located in Georgetown which features a Club House, Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Court and Play Ground. Easily Bike or walk to Downtown Celebration and the K-8 school. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Valet Trash and Lawn Care are also included. Pet Friendly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have any available units?
308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have?
Some of 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 GRAND MAGNOLIA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
