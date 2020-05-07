307 ACADIA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Celebration custom Estate Home with 6 Bedrooms and 7 1/2 Bathrooms located on the 12th Green of the Celebration Golf Course. Over 6,200 SQFT of completely remodeled luxury living space and over 10,000 SQFT with the covered outdoor spaces. Large Master suite with views of the private pool. Luxurious master bathroom with walk in closets. Formal Living room and Dinning room. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, opens op to the large family room with fireplace. French Doors off the family room lead out the expansive covered lanai with Topical landscaping custom pool and views of the golf course. Large office with Fire Place adjacent to the master suite. The second floor offers 4 additional over sized Bedrooms each with attached Baths and access to Balcony's overlooking the front and back of home. 3 car garage with ample storage space. In Law suite with full kitchen and separate Bedroom above the garage with private entry. This home is pet friendly and can come completely furnished for an additional $2500 per month. Pool and Lawn care include. Professionally managed by Blue Sky Property Management in Celebration, offering 24/7 maintenance.