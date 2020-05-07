All apartments in Celebration
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

307 ACADIA LANE

307 Acadia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

307 Acadia Lane, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Celebration custom Estate Home with 6 Bedrooms and 7 1/2 Bathrooms located on the 12th Green of the Celebration Golf Course. Over 6,200 SQFT of completely remodeled luxury living space and over 10,000 SQFT with the covered outdoor spaces. Large Master suite with views of the private pool. Luxurious master bathroom with walk in closets. Formal Living room and Dinning room. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, opens op to the large family room with fireplace. French Doors off the family room lead out the expansive covered lanai with Topical landscaping custom pool and views of the golf course. Large office with Fire Place adjacent to the master suite. The second floor offers 4 additional over sized Bedrooms each with attached Baths and access to Balcony's overlooking the front and back of home. 3 car garage with ample storage space. In Law suite with full kitchen and separate Bedroom above the garage with private entry. This home is pet friendly and can come completely furnished for an additional $2500 per month. Pool and Lawn care include. Professionally managed by Blue Sky Property Management in Celebration, offering 24/7 maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 ACADIA LANE have any available units?
307 ACADIA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 307 ACADIA LANE have?
Some of 307 ACADIA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 ACADIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
307 ACADIA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 ACADIA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 ACADIA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 307 ACADIA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 307 ACADIA LANE offers parking.
Does 307 ACADIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 ACADIA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 ACADIA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 307 ACADIA LANE has a pool.
Does 307 ACADIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 307 ACADIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 ACADIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 ACADIA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 ACADIA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 ACADIA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

