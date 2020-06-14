All apartments in Celebration
280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:18 PM

280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD

280 Celebration Boulevard · (407) 876-2730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

280 Celebration Boulevard, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27311 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Ready for IMMEDIATE move in!! A must see beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath condominium located at Georgetown At Celebration! Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community. This 3rd Floor corner unit gets tons of natural light. Open to Living Room Fitted with Crown Molding. Enjoy the Georgetown Amenities: Resort Pool, Gazebo, Fitness Center, Playground, Clubhouse, Car Wash and Concierge Trash picked up at your door. Celebration amenities offers community pools, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds, Town Center Events, Schools, walking trails & much more! All applicants are required to do a credit and background check. Great location close to Disney and Celebration town square, with easy access to I-4 and 417.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have any available units?
280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have?
Some of 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
