280 CELEBRATION BOULEVARD

Ready for IMMEDIATE move in!! A must see beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath condominium located at Georgetown At Celebration! Short bike ride to the exciting downtown Celebration business area. Enjoy riding the miles of bike trails in this awesome Orlando community. This 3rd Floor corner unit gets tons of natural light. Open to Living Room Fitted with Crown Molding. Enjoy the Georgetown Amenities: Resort Pool, Gazebo, Fitness Center, Playground, Clubhouse, Car Wash and Concierge Trash picked up at your door. Celebration amenities offers community pools, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds, Town Center Events, Schools, walking trails & much more! All applicants are required to do a credit and background check. Great location close to Disney and Celebration town square, with easy access to I-4 and 417.