Beautiful Celebration corner unit condo. Live the good life in Celebraton. This two bedroom, two bath, light and bright patio faces open courtyard with lush landscaping. Open floor plan with separate dinning room and computer space. Upgraded lighting and ceiling fans in all rooms. Brushed nickel faucets and granite countertops in both bathrooms and kitchen. Newer stainless steel appliances in kitchen and full size washer and dryer. Crown molding, oversized windows and good size patio with nice views can also be found in this unit. Condo also includes a brand-new energy efficient AC unit. Trash pick-up at your front door for your convenience also included. Private community pool for Georgetown residence only with a full size gym. A playground and a completely renovated beach motif club-house can all be found just a short walk away from the unit. Jump on your bike ride into town for a coffee. Enjoy the good life in the town of Celebration!