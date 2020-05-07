All apartments in Celebration
Celebration, FL
202 RESERVE PLACE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:49 AM

202 RESERVE PLACE

202 Reserve Place · (407) 744-4301
Location

202 Reserve Place, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,521

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3263 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Renovated 3 bed 2 ½ bath Single Family Pool Home in Celebration. This Home is on an oversized Lot with huge Tropical Pool, Natural Stone Pool Deck, plenty of Yard space a a 2 car detached Garage with extra storage space. The Home sits in front of a Nature Conservation Park. This first level of this home features a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Office or additional Bedroom, Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Wood burning Fireplace, Large gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Room & 1/2 Bath. The entire Down Stairs has been completely remodeled with Tile Flooring, Bar area with Mosaic Tile Backsplash & Wine Fridge & completely renovated Kitchen. The Kitchen has upgraded Cabinets, Mosaic Tile Backsplash, massive Island with waterfall Granite sides, & Stainless Steel Appliances. French Doors from the living room open out to the Pool with Salt Water System. The 2nd Level has the Master Suite with updated Bathroom with Garden Soaking Jacuzzi Tub, Seamless Glass Shower Stall, Double Vessel Vanity & Huge Walk in Closet. 2 additional beds share an updated bath.Pool care and Lawn care included in rent. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 RESERVE PLACE have any available units?
202 RESERVE PLACE has a unit available for $3,521 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 RESERVE PLACE have?
Some of 202 RESERVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 RESERVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
202 RESERVE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 RESERVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 202 RESERVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 202 RESERVE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 202 RESERVE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 202 RESERVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 RESERVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 RESERVE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 202 RESERVE PLACE has a pool.
Does 202 RESERVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 202 RESERVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 RESERVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 RESERVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 RESERVE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 RESERVE PLACE has units with air conditioning.
