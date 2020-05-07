202 RESERVE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Renovated 3 bed 2 ½ bath Single Family Pool Home in Celebration. This Home is on an oversized Lot with huge Tropical Pool, Natural Stone Pool Deck, plenty of Yard space a a 2 car detached Garage with extra storage space. The Home sits in front of a Nature Conservation Park. This first level of this home features a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Office or additional Bedroom, Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Wood burning Fireplace, Large gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Room & 1/2 Bath. The entire Down Stairs has been completely remodeled with Tile Flooring, Bar area with Mosaic Tile Backsplash & Wine Fridge & completely renovated Kitchen. The Kitchen has upgraded Cabinets, Mosaic Tile Backsplash, massive Island with waterfall Granite sides, & Stainless Steel Appliances. French Doors from the living room open out to the Pool with Salt Water System. The 2nd Level has the Master Suite with updated Bathroom with Garden Soaking Jacuzzi Tub, Seamless Glass Shower Stall, Double Vessel Vanity & Huge Walk in Closet. 2 additional beds share an updated bath.Pool care and Lawn care included in rent. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.