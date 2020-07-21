1507 HUBBARD COURT

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED beautiful garage apartment in a cul-de-sac in Artisan Park. You will love the woods view from the windows. Entering the apartment you will find a foyer with a closet and upstairs an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, living spaces and a separate bedroom and bath. All new appliances & granite countertops! A must see! Tenants will have access to the Artisan Park Clubhouse which features a full gym, restaurant, pool and great recreational areas restricted to residents only.
WATER & ELECTRIC are included on the monthly rent.