1507 HUBBARD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

NEWLY RENOVATED beautiful garage apartment in a cul-de-sac in Artisan Park. You will love the woods view from the windows. Entering the apartment you will find a foyer with a closet and upstairs an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, living spaces and a separate bedroom and bath. All new appliances & granite countertops! A must see! Tenants will have access to the Artisan Park Clubhouse which features a full gym, restaurant, pool and great recreational areas restricted to residents only.

WATER & ELECTRIC are included on the monthly rent.