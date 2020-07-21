All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1507 HUBBARD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1507 HUBBARD COURT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 AM

1507 HUBBARD COURT

1507 Hubbart Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1507 Hubbart Court, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED beautiful garage apartment in a cul-de-sac in Artisan Park. You will love the woods view from the windows. Entering the apartment you will find a foyer with a closet and upstairs an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, living spaces and a separate bedroom and bath. All new appliances & granite countertops! A must see! Tenants will have access to the Artisan Park Clubhouse which features a full gym, restaurant, pool and great recreational areas restricted to residents only.
WATER & ELECTRIC are included on the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 HUBBARD COURT have any available units?
1507 HUBBARD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1507 HUBBARD COURT have?
Some of 1507 HUBBARD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 HUBBARD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1507 HUBBARD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 HUBBARD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1507 HUBBARD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1507 HUBBARD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1507 HUBBARD COURT offers parking.
Does 1507 HUBBARD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 HUBBARD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 HUBBARD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1507 HUBBARD COURT has a pool.
Does 1507 HUBBARD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1507 HUBBARD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 HUBBARD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 HUBBARD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 HUBBARD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 HUBBARD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCelebration 2 Bedroom Apartments
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College