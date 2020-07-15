1423 Stickley Avenue unit A

Amenities
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747 - A beautiful ESTATE size, single-family home is located in the amazing community of Celebration, FL.
Single Story home with Conservation Views and 4100 sq feet of high end living. 4 large bedrooms, each with walk-in closet. A three car garage. Outdoor Cabana with fireplace. Large patio for bbq's. Comes partially furnished with high end furniture.Click on picture for additional pics.
For a virtual tour please click on this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sAugnMLVMKv
(RLNE5589721)