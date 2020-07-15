All apartments in Celebration
1423 Stickley Avenue unit A
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

1423 Stickley Avenue unit A

1423 Stickley Avenue · (407) 557-8929 ext. 1
Location

1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A · Avail. now

$4,730

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747 - A beautiful ESTATE size, single-family home is located in the amazing community of Celebration, FL.
Single Story home with Conservation Views and 4100 sq feet of high end living. 4 large bedrooms, each with walk-in closet. A three car garage. Outdoor Cabana with fireplace. Large patio for bbq's. Comes partially furnished with high end furniture.Click on picture for additional pics.
For a virtual tour please click on this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sAugnMLVMKv

(RLNE5589721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A have any available units?
1423 Stickley Avenue unit A has a unit available for $4,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A have?
Some of 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Stickley Avenue unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A offers parking.
Does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A have a pool?
No, 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A have accessible units?
No, 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Stickley Avenue unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
