1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:27 AM

1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W

1410 Craftsman Avenue West · (407) 288-8955
Location

1410 Craftsman Avenue West, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel. Family Room/Kitchen combination is perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features a Butler's pantry with Granite Counters, and plenty of Cabinets & upgrades. A small office, and walk in Laundry Room are just around the corner. The upstairs features 4 large Bedrooms, one being an on-suite with private bath, and two more Bedrooms that share a bath. The Master Bedroom and Bath are also located on the second floor, it is equipped with dual sinks, a walk in shower, soaking tub, and a walk in closet. Artisan Park is unique and highly sought after in Celebration since it offers a private Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Cafe, and Pool with Spa. Please note: Garage apartment is currently leased with a tenant who's been there for almost 10 years. Call today to see this beautiful home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W have any available units?
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W have?
Some of 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W does offer parking.
Does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.

