1410 CRAFTSMAN AVENUE W.

BEAUTIFUL 4/3.5 with Charming Front Porch on corner lot! Home Features rich dark Hardwood Floors in Foyer, Formal Dining, Living Room and Hallway. The Formal Dining has detailed paneling on the wall giving it an elegant feel. Family Room/Kitchen combination is perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features a Butler's pantry with Granite Counters, and plenty of Cabinets & upgrades. A small office, and walk in Laundry Room are just around the corner. The upstairs features 4 large Bedrooms, one being an on-suite with private bath, and two more Bedrooms that share a bath. The Master Bedroom and Bath are also located on the second floor, it is equipped with dual sinks, a walk in shower, soaking tub, and a walk in closet. Artisan Park is unique and highly sought after in Celebration since it offers a private Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Cafe, and Pool with Spa. Please note: Garage apartment is currently leased with a tenant who's been there for almost 10 years. Call today to see this beautiful home!!