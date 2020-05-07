All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:49 AM

1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE

1400 Celebration Avenue · (407) 744-4301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1400 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
2 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with a detached One Car garage and storage room in Artisan Park of Celebration. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen with corian counters. Large family and dining combo and split bedrooms. The master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub and walk in shower. Tenants will has access to Artisan Park's private clubhouse with a full restaurant/bar, fitness center, billiard room, multi purpose meeting or banquet facility and an outdoor summer kitchen with fire-pit and huge heated pool and spa. The town of Celebration has many walking and biking trails to enjoy. Great hospitals, schools, restaurants, shops, Sunday farmers market and the world class Theme parks are just mins away. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Trash and Lawn Care also included. Pet Friendly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE have any available units?
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE has a unit available for $1,871 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE have?
Some of 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1400 CELEBRATION AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity