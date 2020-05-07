1365 PONCE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Great opportunity for the right tenant practically brand new unit up for rent available NOW. Gorgeous home located in the infamous Celebration community. Beautiful grey color palette throughout the home. Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, with soaker tub and separate shower in the master bath. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless steel appliances. Plank-wood tile flooring on 1st floor, carpeted on 2nd level. Attached two vehicle garage. Small fenced in back patio area. Close to the community pool and clubhouse/fitness center, which is included in rental rate. Small pet under 20 ponds allowed. Non-smoking tenants only please. Celebration homeowner association rules and regulations apply to this rental.Small pets allowed with owners approval. * Additional fee may apply.