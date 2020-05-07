All apartments in Celebration
Location

1365 Ponce Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great opportunity for the right tenant practically brand new unit up for rent available NOW. Gorgeous home located in the infamous Celebration community. Beautiful grey color palette throughout the home. Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, with soaker tub and separate shower in the master bath. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless steel appliances. Plank-wood tile flooring on 1st floor, carpeted on 2nd level. Attached two vehicle garage. Small fenced in back patio area. Close to the community pool and clubhouse/fitness center, which is included in rental rate. Small pet under 20 ponds allowed. Non-smoking tenants only please. Celebration homeowner association rules and regulations apply to this rental.Small pets allowed with owners approval. * Additional fee may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 PONCE DRIVE have any available units?
1365 PONCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1365 PONCE DRIVE have?
Some of 1365 PONCE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 PONCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1365 PONCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 PONCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 PONCE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1365 PONCE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1365 PONCE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1365 PONCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1365 PONCE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 PONCE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1365 PONCE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1365 PONCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1365 PONCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 PONCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 PONCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 PONCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 PONCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

