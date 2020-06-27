All apartments in Celebration
1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E.
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:25 PM

1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E

1321 Artisan Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Artisan Avenue East, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHECK OUT THIS IDEAL 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment for rent over a 2 car garage in Artisan Park. This apartment has a full size kitchen and is an open floor-plan concept. Quiet corner lot near peaceful wooded area and close to the clubhouse. Artisan Park offers private pool, clubhouse with restaurant, space for private parties, fitness center, and resort style pool along with miles of Jogging and Biking trails, downtown restaurants, shops, banking, and schools. Celebration features a Championship Golf Course, wonderful community events year round, dog park and much more! Convenient to I-4 and US-192, with easy access to Walt Disney Theme Parks and Resorts, and malls!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E have any available units?
1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E have?
Some of 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E is pet friendly.
Does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E have a pool?
Yes, 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E has a pool.
Does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.

