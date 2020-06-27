1321 ARTISAN AVENUE E.

Amenities

CHECK OUT THIS IDEAL 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment for rent over a 2 car garage in Artisan Park. This apartment has a full size kitchen and is an open floor-plan concept. Quiet corner lot near peaceful wooded area and close to the clubhouse. Artisan Park offers private pool, clubhouse with restaurant, space for private parties, fitness center, and resort style pool along with miles of Jogging and Biking trails, downtown restaurants, shops, banking, and schools. Celebration features a Championship Golf Course, wonderful community events year round, dog park and much more! Convenient to I-4 and US-192, with easy access to Walt Disney Theme Parks and Resorts, and malls!