Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
113 CLAYTON AVENUE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

113 CLAYTON AVENUE

113 Clayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 Clayton Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful upgraded home on a tree lined street in Celebration's North Village! Sit on the covered front porch and chat with your new neighbors. Enjoy your gorgeous kitchen with plenty of granite counter space, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eating area. Hardwood floors run throughout the first floor. The downstairs den has french doors and built in shelving for convenient organization and could be used as a spare guest room. Upstairs, you have 3 carpeted bedrooms with container store closet solutions in all closets and ceiling fans. Programmable Nest Thermostat and newer AC will keep your home cool! Enjoy the lovely fenced back yard with friends and family as well as the many walking/biking trails in Celebration. In town you will find Restaurants, Shops, Banks, Post Office, Golf Course & events throughout the year. Close to I-4 & 417 approximately Minutes to Walt Disney World Theme Parks and Resorts. What a great deal! Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE have any available units?
113 CLAYTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE have?
Some of 113 CLAYTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 CLAYTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 CLAYTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 CLAYTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 CLAYTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 113 CLAYTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 CLAYTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 113 CLAYTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 CLAYTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 CLAYTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 CLAYTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 113 CLAYTON AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
