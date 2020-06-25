113 CLAYTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful upgraded home on a tree lined street in Celebration's North Village! Sit on the covered front porch and chat with your new neighbors. Enjoy your gorgeous kitchen with plenty of granite counter space, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eating area. Hardwood floors run throughout the first floor. The downstairs den has french doors and built in shelving for convenient organization and could be used as a spare guest room. Upstairs, you have 3 carpeted bedrooms with container store closet solutions in all closets and ceiling fans. Programmable Nest Thermostat and newer AC will keep your home cool! Enjoy the lovely fenced back yard with friends and family as well as the many walking/biking trails in Celebration. In town you will find Restaurants, Shops, Banks, Post Office, Golf Course & events throughout the year. Close to I-4 & 417 approximately Minutes to Walt Disney World Theme Parks and Resorts. What a great deal! Won't last!