1125 INDIGO DRIVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

4 Bedroom Single Family Home in East Village of Celebration with conservation views. Master Bedroom is located on the ground level. Large open Kitchen/Family Room combo with Bose Surround Sound System. Formal Dinning and Living Room in the front of the home. Newly Landscaped, fenced in back yard. Second floor has 3 Bedrooms that share a Bath. 2 Car attached garage. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Trash and Lawn Care are also included. Pet Friendly.