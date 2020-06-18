All apartments in Celebration
1125 INDIGO DRIVE.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

1125 INDIGO DRIVE

1125 Indigo Drive · (407) 744-4301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Indigo Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,021

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 Bedroom Single Family Home in East Village of Celebration with conservation views. Master Bedroom is located on the ground level. Large open Kitchen/Family Room combo with Bose Surround Sound System. Formal Dinning and Living Room in the front of the home. Newly Landscaped, fenced in back yard. Second floor has 3 Bedrooms that share a Bath. 2 Car attached garage. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Trash and Lawn Care are also included. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE have any available units?
1125 INDIGO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE have?
Some of 1125 INDIGO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 INDIGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1125 INDIGO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 INDIGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 INDIGO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1125 INDIGO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 INDIGO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1125 INDIGO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1125 INDIGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 INDIGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 INDIGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1125 INDIGO DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

