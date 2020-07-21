All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1104 ROSELING PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1104 ROSELING PL
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1104 ROSELING PL

1104 Roseling Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1104 Roseling Place, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Fashion, Design, and Sophistication all captured in this Celebation Rental! - One of a kind and completely reimagined East Village furnished residence now offered for lease. Pictures speak for themselves since every square inch of the home is redesigned with an unmatched combination of inspired design and unparalleled quality. Floorplan offers a lower level master with one additional bedroom and a upper level suite. Private Rental showings only through Peter Quinones, call or text 321-437-7363. Home is offered furnished exactly per the pictures. Pool care, lawn care and weekly housekeeping included.

(RLNE5079682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 ROSELING PL have any available units?
1104 ROSELING PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
Is 1104 ROSELING PL currently offering any rent specials?
1104 ROSELING PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 ROSELING PL pet-friendly?
No, 1104 ROSELING PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1104 ROSELING PL offer parking?
No, 1104 ROSELING PL does not offer parking.
Does 1104 ROSELING PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 ROSELING PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 ROSELING PL have a pool?
Yes, 1104 ROSELING PL has a pool.
Does 1104 ROSELING PL have accessible units?
No, 1104 ROSELING PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 ROSELING PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 ROSELING PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 ROSELING PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 ROSELING PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCelebration 2 Bedroom Apartments
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College