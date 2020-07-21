1104 ROSELING PL

Amenities

pool furnished

Fashion, Design, and Sophistication all captured in this Celebation Rental! - One of a kind and completely reimagined East Village furnished residence now offered for lease. Pictures speak for themselves since every square inch of the home is redesigned with an unmatched combination of inspired design and unparalleled quality. Floorplan offers a lower level master with one additional bedroom and a upper level suite. Private Rental showings only through Peter Quinones, call or text 321-437-7363. Home is offered furnished exactly per the pictures. Pool care, lawn care and weekly housekeeping included.



(RLNE5079682)