All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
1101 PENNYROYAL STREET
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

1101 PENNYROYAL STREET

1101 Pennyroyal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1101 Pennyroyal Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom single family home in East Village of Celebration. This Mediterranean style two story home is on a corner lot and has a beautiful views of the Park in the front of the home. Upgraded granite kitchen counters and new Cabinets. Stainless Steal Appliances. All new tile floors throughout the main level of the home. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and lots of natural light. Completely renovated master Bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a renovated Bathroom. All new light fixtures and new paint. Two car attached garage. Paved patio and fenced in yard. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care is also included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET have any available units?
1101 PENNYROYAL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET have?
Some of 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1101 PENNYROYAL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET offers parking.
Does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1101 PENNYROYAL STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida