1101 PENNYROYAL STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Completely renovated 3 Bedroom single family home in East Village of Celebration. This Mediterranean style two story home is on a corner lot and has a beautiful views of the Park in the front of the home. Upgraded granite kitchen counters and new Cabinets. Stainless Steal Appliances. All new tile floors throughout the main level of the home. Master Bedroom with walk in closet and lots of natural light. Completely renovated master Bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a renovated Bathroom. All new light fixtures and new paint. Two car attached garage. Paved patio and fenced in yard. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care is also included in the rent.