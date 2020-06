Amenities

1009 Jeater Crescent Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy. Open floor plan on main level with Living Room/ Kitchen combo with breakfast area, large windows letting in tons of natural light in, formal Dining Room and Half Bath. Kitchen is equipped with everything you would need. Second level has Master Bedroom with large walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms. Lawn Maintenance included in rent.24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3391533)