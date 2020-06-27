980 Osceola Trail

Amenities
3/2 Remodeled Home In Casselberry - This recently remodeled 3-bed, 2-bath home has 1,573 total sq. ft., with 1,345 sq. ft. under air. It features a living room, dining area and large den with fireplace. Large laundry room with washer and dryer, screened porch and garage. Tiled floors and ceiling fans throughout and a kitchen with all appliances, including microwave oven. Fenced yard and covered patio.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
