Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

980 Osceola Trail

980 Osceola Trail · No Longer Available
Location

980 Osceola Trail, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2 Remodeled Home In Casselberry - This recently remodeled 3-bed, 2-bath home has 1,573 total sq. ft., with 1,345 sq. ft. under air. It features a living room, dining area and large den with fireplace. Large laundry room with washer and dryer, screened porch and garage. Tiled floors and ceiling fans throughout and a kitchen with all appliances, including microwave oven. Fenced yard and covered patio.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE5021857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Osceola Trail have any available units?
980 Osceola Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Osceola Trail have?
Some of 980 Osceola Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Osceola Trail currently offering any rent specials?
980 Osceola Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Osceola Trail pet-friendly?
No, 980 Osceola Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 980 Osceola Trail offer parking?
Yes, 980 Osceola Trail offers parking.
Does 980 Osceola Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 Osceola Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Osceola Trail have a pool?
No, 980 Osceola Trail does not have a pool.
Does 980 Osceola Trail have accessible units?
No, 980 Osceola Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Osceola Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Osceola Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
