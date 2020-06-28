All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 920 Reflections Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
920 Reflections Cir
Last updated October 16 2019 at 8:49 AM

920 Reflections Cir

920 Reflections Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

920 Reflections Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for someone to sub-lease, lease ends July 2020. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, located in Winter Park. Apartment complex is called Radius Winter Park. Amazing view, great balcony, they accept dogs, neighbors are really nice and there for you if you need anything, all wood flooring, only carpet in the bedrooms. Please message me if interested.

Application is once approved, So very minimal starting fees. They do a credit and criminal background check as well as verify income, they will need 4 pay stubs if paid weekly and 2 if paid bi-weekly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Reflections Cir have any available units?
920 Reflections Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Reflections Cir have?
Some of 920 Reflections Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Reflections Cir currently offering any rent specials?
920 Reflections Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Reflections Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Reflections Cir is pet friendly.
Does 920 Reflections Cir offer parking?
No, 920 Reflections Cir does not offer parking.
Does 920 Reflections Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Reflections Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Reflections Cir have a pool?
No, 920 Reflections Cir does not have a pool.
Does 920 Reflections Cir have accessible units?
No, 920 Reflections Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Reflections Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Reflections Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College