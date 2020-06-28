920 Reflections Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for someone to sub-lease, lease ends July 2020. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, located in Winter Park. Apartment complex is called Radius Winter Park. Amazing view, great balcony, they accept dogs, neighbors are really nice and there for you if you need anything, all wood flooring, only carpet in the bedrooms. Please message me if interested.



Application is once approved, So very minimal starting fees. They do a credit and criminal background check as well as verify income, they will need 4 pay stubs if paid weekly and 2 if paid bi-weekly.