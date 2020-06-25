All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 862 MOONLIT LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
862 MOONLIT LANE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

862 MOONLIT LANE

862 Moonlit Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

862 Moonlit Lane, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Home located in Lost Lake Estates. Vaulted ceilings make this home open and bright. Master Bedroom located on the first floor three bedroom and a loft are on the second floor. Tile and laminate throughout home. Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 MOONLIT LANE have any available units?
862 MOONLIT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 MOONLIT LANE have?
Some of 862 MOONLIT LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 MOONLIT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
862 MOONLIT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 MOONLIT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 862 MOONLIT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 862 MOONLIT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 862 MOONLIT LANE offers parking.
Does 862 MOONLIT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 MOONLIT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 MOONLIT LANE have a pool?
No, 862 MOONLIT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 862 MOONLIT LANE have accessible units?
No, 862 MOONLIT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 862 MOONLIT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 MOONLIT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College