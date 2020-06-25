Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Home located in Lost Lake Estates. Vaulted ceilings make this home open and bright. Master Bedroom located on the first floor three bedroom and a loft are on the second floor. Tile and laminate throughout home. Lawn care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 862 MOONLIT LANE have any available units?
862 MOONLIT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.