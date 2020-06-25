862 MOONLIT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Home located in Lost Lake Estates. Vaulted ceilings make this home open and bright. Master Bedroom located on the first floor three bedroom and a loft are on the second floor. Tile and laminate throughout home. Lawn care included.