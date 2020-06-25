812 Rogers Ct

Amenities

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-story Home, Overlooking A Picturesque Pond &greenbelt With A Downstairs Master Br And A Loft/bonus Rm! Located On A Cul-de-sac In The Gated And Sought-after Community Of Lost Lake Estates! Situated On A Premium Lot With No Rear Neighbors, This Home Is Close To The Casselberry Golf Course And Convenient To Major Roads For Easy Commuting! Yougçöll Love The Light, Bright And Open Floor Plan With Its Vaulted Ceilings, Transom And Palladium Windows. The Kitchen Features A Built-in Breakfast Bar Plus Has Room For A Dinette & Is Open To The Family Rm; Both Rooms Overlook The Peaceful Pond Where You Can Relax On Your Covered Patio And Watch Ducks Parade By Daily! Theregçös Plenty Of Living Space With The Combination Living And Dining Rm As Well As The Family Rm And Master Downstairs. And Then Upstairs You Have A Loft/bonus Rm Plus 3 Other Bedrooms And A Bath. The Master Also Overlooks The Pond And Features A Lovely Trey Ceiling And Has A Spacious Bath With Two Sinks, A Garden Tub And Separate Shower. With All The Open Living Spaces, This Home Is Great For Entertaining, And With Its High Ceilings & Open Staircase, It Creates A Welcome Sense Of Spaciousness And Volume. The Community Has Its Own Playground Which Is Great For Family Fun! Upgrades Include A New Roof- Nov. 2017, Newer A/c System -2014, Newer Appliances & Water Heater, Newer Carpets, Newly Painted Inside And Out -2018. Close To Major Roads, Shops And Restaurants For Easy Commuting Anywhere!



