Casselberry, FL
812 Rogers Ct
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

812 Rogers Ct

812 Rogers Court · No Longer Available
Location

812 Rogers Court, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two-story Home, Overlooking A Picturesque Pond &greenbelt With A Downstairs Master Br And A Loft/bonus Rm! Located On A Cul-de-sac In The Gated And Sought-after Community Of Lost Lake Estates! Situated On A Premium Lot With No Rear Neighbors, This Home Is Close To The Casselberry Golf Course And Convenient To Major Roads For Easy Commuting! Yougçöll Love The Light, Bright And Open Floor Plan With Its Vaulted Ceilings, Transom And Palladium Windows. The Kitchen Features A Built-in Breakfast Bar Plus Has Room For A Dinette & Is Open To The Family Rm; Both Rooms Overlook The Peaceful Pond Where You Can Relax On Your Covered Patio And Watch Ducks Parade By Daily! Theregçös Plenty Of Living Space With The Combination Living And Dining Rm As Well As The Family Rm And Master Downstairs. And Then Upstairs You Have A Loft/bonus Rm Plus 3 Other Bedrooms And A Bath. The Master Also Overlooks The Pond And Features A Lovely Trey Ceiling And Has A Spacious Bath With Two Sinks, A Garden Tub And Separate Shower. With All The Open Living Spaces, This Home Is Great For Entertaining, And With Its High Ceilings & Open Staircase, It Creates A Welcome Sense Of Spaciousness And Volume. The Community Has Its Own Playground Which Is Great For Family Fun! Upgrades Include A New Roof- Nov. 2017, Newer A/c System -2014, Newer Appliances & Water Heater, Newer Carpets, Newly Painted Inside And Out -2018. Close To Major Roads, Shops And Restaurants For Easy Commuting Anywhere!

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Rogers Ct have any available units?
812 Rogers Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Rogers Ct have?
Some of 812 Rogers Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Rogers Ct currently offering any rent specials?
812 Rogers Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Rogers Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Rogers Ct is pet friendly.
Does 812 Rogers Ct offer parking?
No, 812 Rogers Ct does not offer parking.
Does 812 Rogers Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Rogers Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Rogers Ct have a pool?
No, 812 Rogers Ct does not have a pool.
Does 812 Rogers Ct have accessible units?
No, 812 Rogers Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Rogers Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Rogers Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
