Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

695 N. Winter Park Dr.

695 Winter Park Drive · (407) 996-3200
Location

695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 695 N. Winter Park Dr. · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/2 Mobile Home W/carport, storage and fenced yard - Available this minute…. Kitchen includes ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator. Spacious living room, inside utility room (Washer and Dryer included for your convenience), split bedroom floor plan, privacy fenced back yard and storage attached to the carport area.

Qualifications: Your combine net income must be at least 3 times the amount of the rent (1250.00 per month x 3). Security deposit is 1500.00. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. Your debts should not be more than 50% of your net combine income. You will be required to have renters insurance. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. "Equal Housing Opportunity".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4133837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have any available units?
695 N. Winter Park Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have?
Some of 695 N. Winter Park Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 N. Winter Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
695 N. Winter Park Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 N. Winter Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. offers parking.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 695 N. Winter Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 N. Winter Park Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
