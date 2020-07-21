All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

676 Legacy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

676 Legacy Park Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Come see this beautiful ONE STORY single family home in the desirable community of Legacy Park with sidewalks and tree lined streets. So many NEW updated items in this home. NEW Wood Look, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Newer Exterior Paint and patio pavers, New Garage door opener October 2019 and new bedroom Carpet November 2019. As you enter this 4 bedroom 2 bath home home you will love the inviting Living and Dining area. The Open spaces are wonderful for gatherings with enough separation for functionality and space on a daily basis. The kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and energy efficient appliances. Indoor Laundry room also serves as a mud room off the garage. Wait until you see this spacious Master bedroom Oasis with a view of the beautifully landscaped back yard. Master bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The backyard has Mature Landscaping, pavers and a working hot tub. Lawn Care, community park, pool & playground all included. Close to shopping and to the new Geneva school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
