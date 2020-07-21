676 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Come see this beautiful ONE STORY single family home in the desirable community of Legacy Park with sidewalks and tree lined streets. So many NEW updated items in this home. NEW Wood Look, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Newer Exterior Paint and patio pavers, New Garage door opener October 2019 and new bedroom Carpet November 2019. As you enter this 4 bedroom 2 bath home home you will love the inviting Living and Dining area. The Open spaces are wonderful for gatherings with enough separation for functionality and space on a daily basis. The kitchen features solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and energy efficient appliances. Indoor Laundry room also serves as a mud room off the garage. Wait until you see this spacious Master bedroom Oasis with a view of the beautifully landscaped back yard. Master bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The backyard has Mature Landscaping, pavers and a working hot tub. Lawn Care, community park, pool & playground all included. Close to shopping and to the new Geneva school.