670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 Available 06/28/20 GREAT CASSELBERRY 2/2 CONDO Available to Move In ***07/012020*** - Great 2nd floor 2 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms condo with a private balcony in Oxford Square Condominiums..

Located at 670 Kenwick Circle #204 Casselberry FL 32707

Available to Move In 07/01/2020

Plenty of room with 1126 sqft.

Laminated floors throughout.

Community pool and tennis court available for your enjoyment

Renter's insurance required upon approval

Only small pets allowed

Conveniently located near intersection of 17-92 & 436 with popular restaurants and shopping plazas around

Please contact Valentin Moncada at 407-777-6499 with Outlet Property Management to schedule an appointment.

Must see to appreciate... Won't last.



