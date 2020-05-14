All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204

670 Kenwick Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

670 Kenwick Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 Available 06/28/20 GREAT CASSELBERRY 2/2 CONDO Available to Move In ***07/012020*** - Great 2nd floor 2 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms condo with a private balcony in Oxford Square Condominiums..
Located at 670 Kenwick Circle #204 Casselberry FL 32707
Available to Move In 07/01/2020
Plenty of room with 1126 sqft.
Laminated floors throughout.
Community pool and tennis court available for your enjoyment
Renter's insurance required upon approval
Only small pets allowed
Conveniently located near intersection of 17-92 & 436 with popular restaurants and shopping plazas around
Please contact Valentin Moncada at 407-777-6499 with Outlet Property Management to schedule an appointment.
Must see to appreciate... Won't last.

(RLNE5855847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 have any available units?
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 have?
Some of 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College