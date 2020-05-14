670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 Available 06/28/20 GREAT CASSELBERRY 2/2 CONDO Available to Move In ***07/012020*** - Great 2nd floor 2 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms condo with a private balcony in Oxford Square Condominiums.. Located at 670 Kenwick Circle #204 Casselberry FL 32707 Available to Move In 07/01/2020 Plenty of room with 1126 sqft. Laminated floors throughout. Community pool and tennis court available for your enjoyment Renter's insurance required upon approval Only small pets allowed Conveniently located near intersection of 17-92 & 436 with popular restaurants and shopping plazas around Please contact Valentin Moncada at 407-777-6499 with Outlet Property Management to schedule an appointment. Must see to appreciate... Won't last.
(RLNE5855847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 have any available units?
670 Kenwick Cir. Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.