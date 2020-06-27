533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This ready to Move-In single family home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and comes complete with new carpet and fresh paint. Expect to be impressed as you enjoy the open floor plan and spacious kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located downstairs with a large master bathroom boasting double sinks, shower, soaking tub and walk-in closets. The three additional bedrooms and bonus room are located upstairs. Perfect for the family or guests! The community offers a large pool, playground and park. Lawn maintenance is included. Sorry no Pets