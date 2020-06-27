All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

533 Legacy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

533 Legacy Park Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This ready to Move-In single family home features 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and comes complete with new carpet and fresh paint. Expect to be impressed as you enjoy the open floor plan and spacious kitchen including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located downstairs with a large master bathroom boasting double sinks, shower, soaking tub and walk-in closets. The three additional bedrooms and bonus room are located upstairs. Perfect for the family or guests! The community offers a large pool, playground and park. Lawn maintenance is included. Sorry no Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
