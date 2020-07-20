All apartments in Casselberry
Casselberry, FL
512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE
512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

512 Legacy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Casselberry
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

512 Legacy Park Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This home is complete with newer appliances, freshly painted, granite counters, walk in closets, plenty of cabinet space. This 4 bedroom home has a bedroom downstairs with a bath for your convenience. The master bedroom is massive along with a VERY large master bathroom. Garden tub and double sinks in 2 bathrooms. Wood floors throughout. Plenty of light. The open concept from the kitchen and the family room helps keep an eye on things. Sit on your back porch with a view of the water. Walk to the community pool and playground. Walking paths right outside your back door which goes completely around the water. This is a WELL KEPT neighborhood has great neighbors. This almost 3300 sq. ft. home is a must see. Don't hesitate on this beautiful home!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
