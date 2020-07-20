512 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

Amenities

This home is complete with newer appliances, freshly painted, granite counters, walk in closets, plenty of cabinet space. This 4 bedroom home has a bedroom downstairs with a bath for your convenience. The master bedroom is massive along with a VERY large master bathroom. Garden tub and double sinks in 2 bathrooms. Wood floors throughout. Plenty of light. The open concept from the kitchen and the family room helps keep an eye on things. Sit on your back porch with a view of the water. Walk to the community pool and playground. Walking paths right outside your back door which goes completely around the water. This is a WELL KEPT neighborhood has great neighbors. This almost 3300 sq. ft. home is a must see. Don't hesitate on this beautiful home!!!!