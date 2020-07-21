451 Lowndes Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 For Rent in Casselberry for $1,550/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/958192?source=marketing



We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional deposit may be required based on screening results.



YEAR BUILT: 1971

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: Storage and washer/dryer room attached to garage

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: No

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Yes

FLOOR COVERING: Carpet and Tile

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: Casselberry Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Sewer

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: English Estates Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: South Seminole Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Lyman High

AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

HEATING: Yes

OTHER FEATURES: Concrete Slab Patio off of sliding door into backyard. Remodeled bathrooms.



