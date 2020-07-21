451 Lowndes Sq

Amenities
3/2 For Rent in Casselberry for $1,550/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/958192?source=marketing
We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional deposit may be required based on screening results.
YEAR BUILT: 1971
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Storage and washer/dryer room attached to garage
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: No
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes
FLOOR COVERING: Carpet and Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Casselberry Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: English Estates Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: South Seminole Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Lyman High
AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
HEATING: Yes
OTHER FEATURES: Concrete Slab Patio off of sliding door into backyard. Remodeled bathrooms.
(RLNE4229417)