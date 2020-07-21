All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 451 Lowndes Sq.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
451 Lowndes Sq
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

451 Lowndes Sq

451 Lowndes Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

451 Lowndes Square, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 For Rent in Casselberry for $1,550/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/958192?source=marketing

We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional deposit may be required based on screening results.

YEAR BUILT: 1971
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Storage and washer/dryer room attached to garage
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: No
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Yes
FLOOR COVERING: Carpet and Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Casselberry Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: English Estates Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: South Seminole Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Lyman High
AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
HEATING: Yes
OTHER FEATURES: Concrete Slab Patio off of sliding door into backyard. Remodeled bathrooms.

(RLNE4229417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Lowndes Sq have any available units?
451 Lowndes Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Lowndes Sq have?
Some of 451 Lowndes Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Lowndes Sq currently offering any rent specials?
451 Lowndes Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Lowndes Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Lowndes Sq is pet friendly.
Does 451 Lowndes Sq offer parking?
Yes, 451 Lowndes Sq offers parking.
Does 451 Lowndes Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Lowndes Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Lowndes Sq have a pool?
No, 451 Lowndes Sq does not have a pool.
Does 451 Lowndes Sq have accessible units?
No, 451 Lowndes Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Lowndes Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Lowndes Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCasselberry 2 Bedroom Apartments
Casselberry Apartments with PoolsCasselberry Dog Friendly Apartments
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College