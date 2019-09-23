All apartments in Casselberry
445 D Street
445 D Street

445 D Street · No Longer Available
Location

445 D Street, Casselberry, FL 32707
Lake Kathryn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Spacious One Bedroom at Lake Kathryn Village Condos in Casselberry-Won't Last! - Come home to this delightful one bedroom condo in Casselberry. Tile floors and Large Screened Patio to relax on at the end of the day or stroll out to the community dock for a relaxing view of Lake Kathryn. Kitchen Appliances are included and there is a shared washer/dryer in the immediate common area in the courtyard. Water and Lawn Service is included.

Approval from Vista Community Association is required prior to move-in. $50 application fee with HOA. Allow up to 10 days for approval.

FIRST, LAST $ SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT MOVE-IN.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3803368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

