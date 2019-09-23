445 D Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

Spacious One Bedroom at Lake Kathryn Village Condos in Casselberry-Won't Last! - Come home to this delightful one bedroom condo in Casselberry. Tile floors and Large Screened Patio to relax on at the end of the day or stroll out to the community dock for a relaxing view of Lake Kathryn. Kitchen Appliances are included and there is a shared washer/dryer in the immediate common area in the courtyard. Water and Lawn Service is included.



Approval from Vista Community Association is required prior to move-in. $50 application fee with HOA. Allow up to 10 days for approval.



FIRST, LAST $ SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT MOVE-IN.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3803368)