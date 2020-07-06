418 SONESTA COURT

Amenities

Now is the perfect time to rent this COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms POOL home with a 2 car garage located within a cul-de-sac in Sausalito. Highlighted features include a new roof, new kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in closet within the Master bedroom, wood-burning fireplace within the living room, updated bathrooms, tile throughout, carpet within one bedroom, new exterior and interior paint, knock-down textured ceilings, a HUGE screened patio great for entertaining guests that leads out into an expansive backyard and large pool. Optional monthly membership to community amenities is available that includes tennis courts, play ground, clubhouse, RV/trailer storage, and WATER ACCESS to beautiful Lake Howell. This is a must see!