418 SONESTA COURT

418 Sonesta Court · No Longer Available
Location

418 Sonesta Court, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Now is the perfect time to rent this COMPLETELY UPDATED 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms POOL home with a 2 car garage located within a cul-de-sac in Sausalito. Highlighted features include a new roof, new kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in closet within the Master bedroom, wood-burning fireplace within the living room, updated bathrooms, tile throughout, carpet within one bedroom, new exterior and interior paint, knock-down textured ceilings, a HUGE screened patio great for entertaining guests that leads out into an expansive backyard and large pool. Optional monthly membership to community amenities is available that includes tennis courts, play ground, clubhouse, RV/trailer storage, and WATER ACCESS to beautiful Lake Howell. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 SONESTA COURT have any available units?
418 SONESTA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 SONESTA COURT have?
Some of 418 SONESTA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 SONESTA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
418 SONESTA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 SONESTA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 418 SONESTA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 418 SONESTA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 418 SONESTA COURT offers parking.
Does 418 SONESTA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 SONESTA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 SONESTA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 418 SONESTA COURT has a pool.
Does 418 SONESTA COURT have accessible units?
No, 418 SONESTA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 418 SONESTA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 SONESTA COURT has units with dishwashers.

