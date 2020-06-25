41 Apple Hill Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DonGÇÖt miss your opportunity to own this completely STUNNING 4 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME! Entering your new home you are greeted by a beautiful formal living room dining room combo! The chair rails, CROWN MOLDING and hardwood floors bring an added touch of charm to your new home while the large window makes the already impressive sized room seem even more spacious! The LARGE KITCHEN boast plenty of cabinet space and will be a dream for both novice cooks and home chefs a like. The kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table. To one side of the kitchen you have a laundry room complete with a sink and cabinetry, to the other side you have a bonus space that could be used as another dining area or family room! The spacious master bedroom features a vanity area and ensuite! The three guest bedrooms share a large bathroom complete with double sinks! You wonGÇÖt ever want to leave your new backyard! The impressive backyard features a large pool! YouGÇÖll love enjoying the summers with family and friends gathering around the pool! Updated to the property include new flooring to the hallway, living room and dining room in 2014. New flooring to the master bedroom and updating to the master bathroom in 2016. The pool pump has replaced in 2018 and the roof is less than 10 years old!



Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX 200 REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.