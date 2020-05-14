408 Surrey Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Pool Home 4 Bed 2 bath- Fenced - Property Id: 302714



Beautifully updated home with an open & spacious floor plan. Pool Service included with rent. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet, new wood tile, and so much more! Fenced yard with in-ground pool and a screened patio perfect for those weekend BBQs. Eat-in space in the kitchen with a separate dining area opens to the formal living room. This home is vacant and ready for move-in! Call today to schedule a showing.

