All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 408 Surrey Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
408 Surrey Run
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

408 Surrey Run

408 Surrey Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

408 Surrey Run, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Pool Home 4 Bed 2 bath- Fenced - Property Id: 302714

Beautifully updated home with an open & spacious floor plan. Pool Service included with rent. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet, new wood tile, and so much more! Fenced yard with in-ground pool and a screened patio perfect for those weekend BBQs. Eat-in space in the kitchen with a separate dining area opens to the formal living room. This home is vacant and ready for move-in! Call today to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302714
Property Id 302714

(RLNE5866149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Surrey Run have any available units?
408 Surrey Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Surrey Run have?
Some of 408 Surrey Run's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Surrey Run currently offering any rent specials?
408 Surrey Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Surrey Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Surrey Run is pet friendly.
Does 408 Surrey Run offer parking?
No, 408 Surrey Run does not offer parking.
Does 408 Surrey Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Surrey Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Surrey Run have a pool?
Yes, 408 Surrey Run has a pool.
Does 408 Surrey Run have accessible units?
No, 408 Surrey Run does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Surrey Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Surrey Run has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College