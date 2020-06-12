Amenities

Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs. Spacious,clean, private, beautifully corporate furnished including all kitchenware, bath and bed linens, cleaning supplies and washer/dryer. The one bedroom is conveniently located off of 17-92 close to Publix in Casselberry on Lake Kathryn. Your own private lake access, patio, car and boat parking with picnic area and club house. Water paid by owner, electric paid by tenant. New A/C and please no pets or smoking in unit. Contact Trish Rose just call, text or email.