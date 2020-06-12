All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 405 F St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
405 F St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

405 F St.

405 F Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

405 F Street, Casselberry, FL 32707
Lake Kathryn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs. Spacious,clean, private, beautifully corporate furnished including all kitchenware, bath and bed linens, cleaning supplies and washer/dryer. The one bedroom is conveniently located off of 17-92 close to Publix in Casselberry on Lake Kathryn. Your own private lake access, patio, car and boat parking with picnic area and club house. Water paid by owner, electric paid by tenant. New A/C and please no pets or smoking in unit. Contact Trish Rose just call, text or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 F St. have any available units?
405 F St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 F St. have?
Some of 405 F St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 F St. currently offering any rent specials?
405 F St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 F St. pet-friendly?
No, 405 F St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 405 F St. offer parking?
Yes, 405 F St. does offer parking.
Does 405 F St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 F St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 F St. have a pool?
No, 405 F St. does not have a pool.
Does 405 F St. have accessible units?
No, 405 F St. does not have accessible units.
Does 405 F St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 F St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 405 F St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity