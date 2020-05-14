All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

338 VANGUARD POINT

338 Vanguard Point · No Longer Available
Location

338 Vanguard Point, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely stunning town home in beautiful Enclave at Wyndham Woods in Casselberry. Spacious 1,538 Sf. unit with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and over sized 1 Car Garage. Great features: Kitchen with 42' Cabinets with lots of storage and modern appliances including microwave, 9" Ceilings, 18" Ceramic tile flooring in foyer, kitchen and baths, Crown Molding through the First Floor, guest bedroom with Pristine Balcony and French Doors, large master and Walk-in Closet, Brick Pavers Driveway. No rear neighbors with a nice patio out back for the BBQ's. Conveniently located off Seminole Blvd. near major roads, schools, shops. Available on or after August 12th.
12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once application is approved)
$5 Monthly Technology Fee
Not under the Section 8 Housing Program

The Enclave community (Vanguard neighborhood) is a two-car community. Occupants must have two or less vehicles,one must be in garage and the other on the driveway. It’s the community’s policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 VANGUARD POINT have any available units?
338 VANGUARD POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 VANGUARD POINT have?
Some of 338 VANGUARD POINT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 VANGUARD POINT currently offering any rent specials?
338 VANGUARD POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 VANGUARD POINT pet-friendly?
No, 338 VANGUARD POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 338 VANGUARD POINT offer parking?
Yes, 338 VANGUARD POINT offers parking.
Does 338 VANGUARD POINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 VANGUARD POINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 VANGUARD POINT have a pool?
No, 338 VANGUARD POINT does not have a pool.
Does 338 VANGUARD POINT have accessible units?
No, 338 VANGUARD POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 338 VANGUARD POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 VANGUARD POINT has units with dishwashers.
