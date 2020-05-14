338 VANGUARD POINT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Absolutely stunning town home in beautiful Enclave at Wyndham Woods in Casselberry. Spacious 1,538 Sf. unit with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and over sized 1 Car Garage. Great features: Kitchen with 42' Cabinets with lots of storage and modern appliances including microwave, 9" Ceilings, 18" Ceramic tile flooring in foyer, kitchen and baths, Crown Molding through the First Floor, guest bedroom with Pristine Balcony and French Doors, large master and Walk-in Closet, Brick Pavers Driveway. No rear neighbors with a nice patio out back for the BBQ's. Conveniently located off Seminole Blvd. near major roads, schools, shops. Available on or after August 12th.

12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once application is approved)

$5 Monthly Technology Fee

Not under the Section 8 Housing Program



The Enclave community (Vanguard neighborhood) is a two-car community. Occupants must have two or less vehicles,one must be in garage and the other on the driveway. It’s the community’s policy.