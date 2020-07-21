All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 3173 GREENWOOD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
3173 GREENWOOD STREET
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

3173 GREENWOOD STREET

3173 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

3173 Greenwood Street, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Winter Park townhouse loaded with features and ready for move-in! Driving in you'll notice how quiet this residential neighborhood is, with friendly neighbors and well-maintained homes. You can park in your private 1-car garage with automatic opener and washer/dryer hook-ups, or utilize the driveway and ample on-street parking. The front entrance is decorated by a shaded pergola with a stone walkway. Walking through the front door, you'll be pleased with the beautiful wood floors stretching throughout the main living spaces and kitchen, complete with vaulted ceilings. Sliding glass doors and kitchen windows allow plenty of natural light and offer great views of your private, full fenced-in backyard and deck. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove, oven, refrigerator and freezer. You'll also find plenty of storage space in the cabinets and closet pantry. The second bedroom is great for other family members, an office, and more . The hallway bath is also convenient and centrally located. The master suite features two large closets, a wide vanity with lots of lighting, private bath and water closet. The bedroom is over-sized with plenty of space for a king-size mattress and offers great views of the back porch and backyard through the sliding glass doors. Enjoy the private backyard deck that's perfect for BBQ's and enjoying the cool winter months, or visit the community pool for a swim during the hot summers. Minimum 1-year lease. Pets will be considered with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 GREENWOOD STREET have any available units?
3173 GREENWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 GREENWOOD STREET have?
Some of 3173 GREENWOOD STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 GREENWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3173 GREENWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 GREENWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3173 GREENWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3173 GREENWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3173 GREENWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 3173 GREENWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3173 GREENWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 GREENWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3173 GREENWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 3173 GREENWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3173 GREENWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 GREENWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3173 GREENWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCasselberry 2 Bedroom Apartments
Casselberry Apartments with PoolsCasselberry Dog Friendly Apartments
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College