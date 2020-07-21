3173 GREENWOOD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Winter Park townhouse loaded with features and ready for move-in! Driving in you'll notice how quiet this residential neighborhood is, with friendly neighbors and well-maintained homes. You can park in your private 1-car garage with automatic opener and washer/dryer hook-ups, or utilize the driveway and ample on-street parking. The front entrance is decorated by a shaded pergola with a stone walkway. Walking through the front door, you'll be pleased with the beautiful wood floors stretching throughout the main living spaces and kitchen, complete with vaulted ceilings. Sliding glass doors and kitchen windows allow plenty of natural light and offer great views of your private, full fenced-in backyard and deck. The kitchen is complete with dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove, oven, refrigerator and freezer. You'll also find plenty of storage space in the cabinets and closet pantry. The second bedroom is great for other family members, an office, and more . The hallway bath is also convenient and centrally located. The master suite features two large closets, a wide vanity with lots of lighting, private bath and water closet. The bedroom is over-sized with plenty of space for a king-size mattress and offers great views of the back porch and backyard through the sliding glass doors. Enjoy the private backyard deck that's perfect for BBQ's and enjoying the cool winter months, or visit the community pool for a swim during the hot summers. Minimum 1-year lease. Pets will be considered with owners approval.