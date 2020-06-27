All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 2661 Galliano Circle - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
2661 Galliano Circle - 1
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

2661 Galliano Circle - 1

2661 Galliano Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2661 Galliano Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse, corner unit, screened porch, one car garage-attached with overhead storage. Ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all wet areas. All appliances included + washer & dryer. Single Car garage and Driveway parking (2 car limit)

This two-story townhome is extremely spacious approx (1700 sq ft). Carpet and tile all in neutral colors. The Kitchen is a fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including an over-the-range microwave and newly upgraded marble countertops. The entrance of the home opens up to a large living and dining room combination that gives the home an open and spacious feeling. The home also includes a screened porch off the living room as well as a 1/2 bath downstairs for your guest convenience.

The stairway has hardwood banisters with all three bedrooms on the upper deck. These bedrooms are a split plan from the master bedroom. The master bedroom is spacious so a King size bed set would work here. The master bath has double sinks, garden tub/shower with separate commode room. Large walk-in closet. The front bedroom has an attached bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. The yard service is included.
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse in peaceful gated community. Close to shopping, major roads, UCF, and Rollins College cross the street is a Publix, LA Fitness, many shops, restaurants, and banking. Small dogs and cats OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 have any available units?
2661 Galliano Circle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 have?
Some of 2661 Galliano Circle - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Galliano Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 offers parking.
Does 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 Galliano Circle - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College