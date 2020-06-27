2661 Galliano Circle - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse, corner unit, screened porch, one car garage-attached with overhead storage. Ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all wet areas. All appliances included + washer & dryer. Single Car garage and Driveway parking (2 car limit)



This two-story townhome is extremely spacious approx (1700 sq ft). Carpet and tile all in neutral colors. The Kitchen is a fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, including an over-the-range microwave and newly upgraded marble countertops. The entrance of the home opens up to a large living and dining room combination that gives the home an open and spacious feeling. The home also includes a screened porch off the living room as well as a 1/2 bath downstairs for your guest convenience.



The stairway has hardwood banisters with all three bedrooms on the upper deck. These bedrooms are a split plan from the master bedroom. The master bedroom is spacious so a King size bed set would work here. The master bath has double sinks, garden tub/shower with separate commode room. Large walk-in closet. The front bedroom has an attached bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. The yard service is included.

Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse in peaceful gated community. Close to shopping, major roads, UCF, and Rollins College cross the street is a Publix, LA Fitness, many shops, restaurants, and banking. Small dogs and cats OK.