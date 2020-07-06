2508 Galliano Cir.

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 10, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This great three bedroom townhouse is located on a quiet street in the gated community of Vistas at Lake Howell just minutes to to shopping, dining, SR417 and nearby Winter Park schools. It includes a very spacious split floor plan with ceramic tile and carpeting for flooring, big volume ceilings, nice living room with water views, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with all the appliances, half bath downstairs, nice master suite with big walk-in closet, garden tub and a great water view, nice screened patio, alarm system, and a one car garage. The community has a picnic gazebo and walking trails. Sorry, no pets allowed. Sorry, no students.