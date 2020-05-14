All apartments in Casselberry
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
2419 Dominica Run
Last updated November 30 2019 at 5:25 PM

2419 Dominica Run

Location

2419 Dominica Run, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
Nice 3/2 townhome is located in the community of Winward Square and will be available soon! The community features 3 pools, shuffleboard courts, and 2 recently renovated tennis courts, bbq and picnic areas. The interior features an open floorplan with updated kitchen and granite counters with a kitchen island, wood laminate floors, and updated bathrooms with ceramic floors. Large master bedroom features a walk in closet and rain shower in bath. Large tiled screen enclosed patio with 2 large storage closets overlook small fenced back courtyard. This home includes 4 private parking pads in front of the home. Conveniently located off Howell Branch Rd, near 436 and is minutes from Baldwin Park, Park Avenue, shops and restaurants. 3 minutes from Publix plaza and LA Fitness. Near to Full Sail University and convenient to the new Allegro Facility. No cats, medium dogs will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Dominica Run have any available units?
2419 Dominica Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Dominica Run have?
Some of 2419 Dominica Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Dominica Run currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Dominica Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Dominica Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Dominica Run is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Dominica Run offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Dominica Run offers parking.
Does 2419 Dominica Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Dominica Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Dominica Run have a pool?
Yes, 2419 Dominica Run has a pool.
Does 2419 Dominica Run have accessible units?
No, 2419 Dominica Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Dominica Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Dominica Run does not have units with dishwashers.
