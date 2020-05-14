2419 Dominica Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

Nice 3/2 townhome is located in the community of Winward Square and will be available soon! The community features 3 pools, shuffleboard courts, and 2 recently renovated tennis courts, bbq and picnic areas. The interior features an open floorplan with updated kitchen and granite counters with a kitchen island, wood laminate floors, and updated bathrooms with ceramic floors. Large master bedroom features a walk in closet and rain shower in bath. Large tiled screen enclosed patio with 2 large storage closets overlook small fenced back courtyard. This home includes 4 private parking pads in front of the home. Conveniently located off Howell Branch Rd, near 436 and is minutes from Baldwin Park, Park Avenue, shops and restaurants. 3 minutes from Publix plaza and LA Fitness. Near to Full Sail University and convenient to the new Allegro Facility. No cats, medium dogs will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.