Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
2323 Park Maitland Ct
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:36 PM

2323 Park Maitland Ct

2323 Park Maitland Court · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Park Maitland Court, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Discover Park Maitland, a GATED TOWNHOME community nestled among tree-lined streets and zone for sought-after SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS. Enjoy plenty of resources in this serene community- like the community pool and dog park. Kick back and relax while the HOA takes care of all the exterior maintenance including the roof, paint, lawn, termite bond and in-wall pest control. *UPGRADES-include FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND A NEW AC UNIT. Your new home features an open concept first floor with TILE FLOORING, archways, closet pantry and French doors leading to your enclosed patio area. The open patio area adds additional outdoor living space for entertaining. On the second floor are all three bedrooms and a convenient laundry area. Enjoy the GARDEN TUB in the master bath along with the dual sinks. Just a short distance from downtown Winter Park, FullSail, the Sunrail, and all that Maitland has to offer.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Park Maitland Ct have any available units?
2323 Park Maitland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Park Maitland Ct have?
Some of 2323 Park Maitland Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Park Maitland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Park Maitland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Park Maitland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Park Maitland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Park Maitland Ct offer parking?
No, 2323 Park Maitland Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2323 Park Maitland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Park Maitland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Park Maitland Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Park Maitland Ct has a pool.
Does 2323 Park Maitland Ct have accessible units?
No, 2323 Park Maitland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Park Maitland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Park Maitland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
