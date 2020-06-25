2323 Park Maitland Ct

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Discover Park Maitland, a GATED TOWNHOME community nestled among tree-lined streets and zone for sought-after SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS. Enjoy plenty of resources in this serene community- like the community pool and dog park. Kick back and relax while the HOA takes care of all the exterior maintenance including the roof, paint, lawn, termite bond and in-wall pest control. *UPGRADES-include FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND A NEW AC UNIT. Your new home features an open concept first floor with TILE FLOORING, archways, closet pantry and French doors leading to your enclosed patio area. The open patio area adds additional outdoor living space for entertaining. On the second floor are all three bedrooms and a convenient laundry area. Enjoy the GARDEN TUB in the master bath along with the dual sinks. Just a short distance from downtown Winter Park, FullSail, the Sunrail, and all that Maitland has to offer.



