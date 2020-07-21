All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:14 PM

1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1

1781 Grand Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1781 Grand Rue Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Just back from the Spa! This large 2 bedroom/2.5 baths private Townhome Residence has been refreshed by a leading Designer and now represents the best of Casselberry living. A modern color plate, new appliances, upgraded baths, lighting, and flooring make this something worth waiting to come home to. The large open floor plan and Gourmet Chef's Kitchen make this ideal for entertaining family and friends. The Owner's Suite boasts a spa-like Bath and oversized wardrobe. Perfect for sharing; the large 2nd Bedroom is a VIP Suite. A large 2 car attached garage and convenient upstairs laundry room complete the picture. Located in prestigious Legacy Park; superior amenities include well-maintained grounds, pool, playgrounds and all the rest you have come to expect—we think you will agree this is the place to be!

For exclusive showings please contact Greg Dubose 407 718 5552 GregD@Marc-mgichaels.com

Broker Participation Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 have any available units?
1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
