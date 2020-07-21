1781 Grand Rue Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Just back from the Spa! This large 2 bedroom/2.5 baths private Townhome Residence has been refreshed by a leading Designer and now represents the best of Casselberry living. A modern color plate, new appliances, upgraded baths, lighting, and flooring make this something worth waiting to come home to. The large open floor plan and Gourmet Chef's Kitchen make this ideal for entertaining family and friends. The Owner's Suite boasts a spa-like Bath and oversized wardrobe. Perfect for sharing; the large 2nd Bedroom is a VIP Suite. A large 2 car attached garage and convenient upstairs laundry room complete the picture. Located in prestigious Legacy Park; superior amenities include well-maintained grounds, pool, playgrounds and all the rest you have come to expect—we think you will agree this is the place to be!



For exclusive showings please contact Greg Dubose 407 718 5552 GregD@Marc-mgichaels.com



Broker Participation Welcome