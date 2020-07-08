All apartments in Casselberry
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE

1741 Grand Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Grand Rue Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property features tile and laminate flooring throughout and includes architectural features, columns and a neutral paint scheme.
Downstairs will you find a Recreation room with surround speakers and a 1/2 bath for convenience-perfect for an entertainment room, office, or even a playroom. The 2nd level features crown mounding, a Spacious dining room with kitchen the kitchen open to living room and a spacious Living Room with electric fireplace. The Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter-space and a butler's panty. To the back, you will find a large patio balcony. The 3rd level includes a small landing just outside Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer with folding area, a Master bedroom that includes a large walk-in closet that has built-ins and extra storage, Master bath with Corian counter-tops & a shower. There are two more bedrooms along with a Hall bath with tub/shower combo. This property also features an oversized 2-car garage with auto-opener. The Legacy Park community is conveniently located just off Seminola Blvd. and is convenient to local schools, tons of shopping and dining establishments with easy access to the 417 (Greenway) and the community features a pool, Playground area and BBQ area. Great location close to everything. Don't miss this one. Pets will be considered a case-per-case basis.

Proof of a renter's insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Call today for appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE have any available units?
1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE have?
Some of 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

