1741 GRAND RUE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property features tile and laminate flooring throughout and includes architectural features, columns and a neutral paint scheme.

Downstairs will you find a Recreation room with surround speakers and a 1/2 bath for convenience-perfect for an entertainment room, office, or even a playroom. The 2nd level features crown mounding, a Spacious dining room with kitchen the kitchen open to living room and a spacious Living Room with electric fireplace. The Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter-space and a butler's panty. To the back, you will find a large patio balcony. The 3rd level includes a small landing just outside Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer with folding area, a Master bedroom that includes a large walk-in closet that has built-ins and extra storage, Master bath with Corian counter-tops & a shower. There are two more bedrooms along with a Hall bath with tub/shower combo. This property also features an oversized 2-car garage with auto-opener. The Legacy Park community is conveniently located just off Seminola Blvd. and is convenient to local schools, tons of shopping and dining establishments with easy access to the 417 (Greenway) and the community features a pool, Playground area and BBQ area. Great location close to everything. Don't miss this one. Pets will be considered a case-per-case basis.



Proof of a renter's insurance policy is required to rent this property.



