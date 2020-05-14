1549 FLORENTINO LANE.

Amenities

A Townhome for our times. Freshly Renovated and Made Ready; this luxurious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath residence includes a private attached garage and has been redesigned for today's needs. Securely located in a private gated Winter Park Community, this Executive townhome greets visitors with a Ring Doorbell system, sanitizing dishwasher and the PEACE OF MIND of single-family living --all in immaculately maintained Community. Updated by a well-known interior design firm; the large wood tiled Florida Room opens directly onto screen lanai. “Eating In” takes on a Whole Foods new meaning with an gourmet modern kitchen and up to the minute appliances. Upstairs, the Master Suite includes ample storage and its own luxurious light-filled bath. 2 well-sized guest suites are perfect for a Home Office or guests and have vaulted ceilings, extra-large ceiling fans and enjoy a renovated full bath. For convenience, the laundry room with its Full Sized Washer Dryer is also upstairs. Strategically located in Winter Park, this refreshed home is still just minutes from 436, Interstate 4, and the posh shops and fine restaurants of Park Avenue. We think you will agree-- for Today’s needs this is the place to be!