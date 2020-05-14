All apartments in Casselberry
1549 FLORENTINO LANE.
1549 FLORENTINO LANE

1549 Florentino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Florentino Lane, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
A Townhome for our times. Freshly Renovated and Made Ready; this luxurious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath residence includes a private attached garage and has been redesigned for today's needs. Securely located in a private gated Winter Park Community, this Executive townhome greets visitors with a Ring Doorbell system, sanitizing dishwasher and the PEACE OF MIND of single-family living --all in immaculately maintained Community. Updated by a well-known interior design firm; the large wood tiled Florida Room opens directly onto screen lanai. “Eating In” takes on a Whole Foods new meaning with an gourmet modern kitchen and up to the minute appliances. Upstairs, the Master Suite includes ample storage and its own luxurious light-filled bath. 2 well-sized guest suites are perfect for a Home Office or guests and have vaulted ceilings, extra-large ceiling fans and enjoy a renovated full bath. For convenience, the laundry room with its Full Sized Washer Dryer is also upstairs. Strategically located in Winter Park, this refreshed home is still just minutes from 436, Interstate 4, and the posh shops and fine restaurants of Park Avenue. We think you will agree-- for Today’s needs this is the place to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1549 FLORENTINO LANE have any available units?
1549 FLORENTINO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 FLORENTINO LANE have?
Some of 1549 FLORENTINO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 FLORENTINO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1549 FLORENTINO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 FLORENTINO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1549 FLORENTINO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1549 FLORENTINO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1549 FLORENTINO LANE offers parking.
Does 1549 FLORENTINO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 FLORENTINO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 FLORENTINO LANE have a pool?
No, 1549 FLORENTINO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1549 FLORENTINO LANE have accessible units?
No, 1549 FLORENTINO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 FLORENTINO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 FLORENTINO LANE has units with dishwashers.

