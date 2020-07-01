1174 PASEO DEL MAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Bring your boat, jet ski, or paddleboard - be on vacation all year long! Just steps away - community pool, boat dock, and clubhouse! Spacious, open and airy 1 bedroom 1 bath on Lake Howell! Galley style kitchen with built-in bookcase/office area. Very large living area for multiple sofas or a sectional. All ceramic floor tile throughout! Screen patio with laundry closet - full-size washer/dryer included! Lots of closets in this home! The bedroom features new carpet, large closet, and room for a king bed! Casselberry - close to everything! Dining, shopping and right on Hwy. 436 for easy access to all of Orlando! D don't let this one get away! Rare opportunity at the right price