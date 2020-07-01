All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 1174 PASEO DEL MAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
1174 PASEO DEL MAR
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1174 PASEO DEL MAR

1174 Paseo De Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1174 Paseo De Mar, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Bring your boat, jet ski, or paddleboard - be on vacation all year long! Just steps away - community pool, boat dock, and clubhouse! Spacious, open and airy 1 bedroom 1 bath on Lake Howell! Galley style kitchen with built-in bookcase/office area. Very large living area for multiple sofas or a sectional. All ceramic floor tile throughout! Screen patio with laundry closet - full-size washer/dryer included! Lots of closets in this home! The bedroom features new carpet, large closet, and room for a king bed! Casselberry - close to everything! Dining, shopping and right on Hwy. 436 for easy access to all of Orlando! D don't let this one get away! Rare opportunity at the right price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 PASEO DEL MAR have any available units?
1174 PASEO DEL MAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1174 PASEO DEL MAR have?
Some of 1174 PASEO DEL MAR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 PASEO DEL MAR currently offering any rent specials?
1174 PASEO DEL MAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 PASEO DEL MAR pet-friendly?
No, 1174 PASEO DEL MAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1174 PASEO DEL MAR offer parking?
No, 1174 PASEO DEL MAR does not offer parking.
Does 1174 PASEO DEL MAR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1174 PASEO DEL MAR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 PASEO DEL MAR have a pool?
Yes, 1174 PASEO DEL MAR has a pool.
Does 1174 PASEO DEL MAR have accessible units?
No, 1174 PASEO DEL MAR does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 PASEO DEL MAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1174 PASEO DEL MAR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College