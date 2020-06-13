All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 1168 Calle Del Rey #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
1168 Calle Del Rey #D
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1168 Calle Del Rey #D

1168 Calle Del Rey · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1168 Calle Del Rey, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
*Video tour now available!* Fully renovated 1/1 condo FOR RENT in Casselberry! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address. *Video tour now available!*

Move in ready condo for rent at the conveniently located Marbeya Club Condominiums in Casselberry

This wonderful condo boasts:

Granite Counter tops in the kitchen
Tile throughout
Screened in porch
Spacious LARGE bedroom
Fresh paint
Community also features beautiful a beautiful lake front pool and amenities!

Come see this beauty today!

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5562532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Calle Del Rey #D have any available units?
1168 Calle Del Rey #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 Calle Del Rey #D have?
Some of 1168 Calle Del Rey #D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Calle Del Rey #D currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Calle Del Rey #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Calle Del Rey #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1168 Calle Del Rey #D is pet friendly.
Does 1168 Calle Del Rey #D offer parking?
No, 1168 Calle Del Rey #D does not offer parking.
Does 1168 Calle Del Rey #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 Calle Del Rey #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Calle Del Rey #D have a pool?
Yes, 1168 Calle Del Rey #D has a pool.
Does 1168 Calle Del Rey #D have accessible units?
No, 1168 Calle Del Rey #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Calle Del Rey #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 Calle Del Rey #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College