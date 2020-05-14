1167 CALLE DEL REY

Amenities

Beautiful completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in the desired Marbeya Club. Beautifully freshly painted, new ceramic floor tiles throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new baseboards, and new blinds. Spacious living/dining area facing a screened patio with stairs leading the sidewalk. Laundry room with full size washer, dryer, and storage space. Lot of cabinets. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood, close to Winter Park and Altamonte Spring restaurants and shopping center. Just off 436 and Howell Branch with easy access to 408