Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
1167 CALLE DEL REY
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

1167 CALLE DEL REY

1167 Calle Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

1167 Calle Del Rey, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in the desired Marbeya Club. Beautifully freshly painted, new ceramic floor tiles throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new baseboards, and new blinds. Spacious living/dining area facing a screened patio with stairs leading the sidewalk. Laundry room with full size washer, dryer, and storage space. Lot of cabinets. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood, close to Winter Park and Altamonte Spring restaurants and shopping center. Just off 436 and Howell Branch with easy access to 408

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1167 CALLE DEL REY have any available units?
1167 CALLE DEL REY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1167 CALLE DEL REY have?
Some of 1167 CALLE DEL REY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1167 CALLE DEL REY currently offering any rent specials?
1167 CALLE DEL REY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1167 CALLE DEL REY pet-friendly?
No, 1167 CALLE DEL REY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1167 CALLE DEL REY offer parking?
No, 1167 CALLE DEL REY does not offer parking.
Does 1167 CALLE DEL REY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1167 CALLE DEL REY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1167 CALLE DEL REY have a pool?
No, 1167 CALLE DEL REY does not have a pool.
Does 1167 CALLE DEL REY have accessible units?
No, 1167 CALLE DEL REY does not have accessible units.
Does 1167 CALLE DEL REY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1167 CALLE DEL REY has units with dishwashers.

