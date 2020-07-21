All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

1157 CALLE DEL NORTE

1157 Calle Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

1157 Calle Del Norte, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
1157 Calle del Norte, Casselberry, FL 32707 Rental $1050.00

Marbeya Club Condo, Beautiful, All NEW, 1 Bedroom 1 Bath on 2nd Floor, Move-in Ready, Kitchen has all Like New Appliances, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Sink with Garbage Disposal and Pass-thru to Family Room, Lots of New, Cherry Cabinets, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bath Room, Laminate Flooring in Hall Way, Dining Room, Large Family Room and Large Bedroom, Screened Back Porch with Stairs Leading Side Walk, Utility Room off of Screened Porch with New Washer and Dryer, Extra, Mirrored Closet in Hall Way for Storage, Linen Closet, Tub and Shower in Bath Room, Paddle Fans with Lighting in Family Room and Bedroom, 2” Slate Blinds in Bedroom, This is a Beautiful Home, New Paint, New Flooring, New Tile, New Lighting, Be the First to Live in This all NEW Home. Putt Putt Golf, Club House, Swimming Pool, Boat Dock, Boat Ramp into Large Lake, Great Location, Just off of 436, and Howell Branch Road, Call Sharon to see this One of a Kind Home and Make it Yours Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE have any available units?
1157 CALLE DEL NORTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE have?
Some of 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE currently offering any rent specials?
1157 CALLE DEL NORTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE pet-friendly?
No, 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE offer parking?
No, 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE does not offer parking.
Does 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE have a pool?
Yes, 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE has a pool.
Does 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE have accessible units?
No, 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1157 CALLE DEL NORTE has units with dishwashers.
