Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

1157 Calle del Norte, Casselberry, FL 32707 Rental $1050.00



Marbeya Club Condo, Beautiful, All NEW, 1 Bedroom 1 Bath on 2nd Floor, Move-in Ready, Kitchen has all Like New Appliances, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Sink with Garbage Disposal and Pass-thru to Family Room, Lots of New, Cherry Cabinets, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bath Room, Laminate Flooring in Hall Way, Dining Room, Large Family Room and Large Bedroom, Screened Back Porch with Stairs Leading Side Walk, Utility Room off of Screened Porch with New Washer and Dryer, Extra, Mirrored Closet in Hall Way for Storage, Linen Closet, Tub and Shower in Bath Room, Paddle Fans with Lighting in Family Room and Bedroom, 2” Slate Blinds in Bedroom, This is a Beautiful Home, New Paint, New Flooring, New Tile, New Lighting, Be the First to Live in This all NEW Home. Putt Putt Golf, Club House, Swimming Pool, Boat Dock, Boat Ramp into Large Lake, Great Location, Just off of 436, and Howell Branch Road, Call Sharon to see this One of a Kind Home and Make it Yours Today.