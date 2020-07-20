1011 Wolf Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 with Pool! New Updates & Upgrades Galore! 2019 Updated Guest Bath (current project), 2018 Remodeling projects include High-Quality Metal Roof, Electric Solar Panels, Ceiling Fans & Lights and windows, Complete Kitchen Remodel with Granite Countertops and new cabinets, plus Wood Laminate, and Tile Floors throughout the house, Repainted Inside & Out, Water Softner, and Insulated Attic. Pavers were added to the driveway and porch along with a sprinkler system to the front yard. 2016 Updates include Pool Solar Panels, New AC, New patio added to the back side of the house. 2014 update included New Appliances, and New Privacy Fence was built windows replaced in stages from 2014 thru 2018. This home is gorgeous! Featuring a Cozy living room, bright airy kitchen, and a Private Backyard Paradise. Make this home your next adventure!



Listing Courtesy Of AMERITEAM REALTY INC.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of AMERITEAM REALTY INC.



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.