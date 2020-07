Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Beautifully updated 2/2 Condo with a tranquil Pond views located in the desirable Carrollwood area. Enjoy the convenience of walking to shops and restaurants and the Beautiful Area and community to downtown, Westfiel Mall and Airport!!! To help visualize this condo Floorplan and to Highlight it's potential Place.